e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $73.40 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,819,612.32. This trade represents a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 564.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.9% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.