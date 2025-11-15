Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.6154.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 235.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 80,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

