Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Kodak presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.95 million, a P/E ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Roger W. Byrd sold 19,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $157,952.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,128. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

