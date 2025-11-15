Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Ecovyst by 60.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $977.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.74 million. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

