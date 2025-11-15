Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.30.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Edison International by 677.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.