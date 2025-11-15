Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.1%

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $23.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 98,172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.