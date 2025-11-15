Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $397.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,998,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,322,000 after purchasing an additional 141,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,621,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,473,000 after buying an additional 303,099 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,773,000 after buying an additional 1,152,440 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Elevance Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,857,000 after acquiring an additional 901,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,029,000 after acquiring an additional 798,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $325.94 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

