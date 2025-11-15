Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EHC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

NYSE:EHC opened at $113.49 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.33%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 88.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

