Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAVA

Endava Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Endava

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Endava has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 100.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 126,158 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 365,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Endava by 414.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 130,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in Endava by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,406,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 486,604 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.