Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,306 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,198,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,939,000 after buying an additional 1,665,735 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in Endava by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,406,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 486,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Endava by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,440,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,127,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Endava by 100.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 126,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in Endava by 414.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 130,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Endava from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE:DAVA opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Endava Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.