Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

NYSE ENR opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter. Energizer had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 181.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $406,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Energizer by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Energizer by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

