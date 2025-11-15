Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Services of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $10.11 on Friday. Energy Services of America has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESOA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Energy Services of America by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

