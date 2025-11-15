Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on Enerpac Tool Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.26. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 15.03%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul Sternlieb sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 328,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,048. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $1,762,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 39,935.3% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

