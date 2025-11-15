Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.5714.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $644,841,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $211,786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,065 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,173,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 183.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,167,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

