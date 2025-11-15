Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviri has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Enviri Stock Up 1.8%

Enviri stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Enviri has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enviri had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $574.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviri will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri in the first quarter valued at $23,275,000. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri in the third quarter valued at about $43,542,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enviri during the third quarter worth about $21,367,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Enviri during the second quarter worth about $10,706,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enviri by 21.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,755,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after buying an additional 1,008,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

