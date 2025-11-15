Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Envista worth $27,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 29.0% during the second quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Envista Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE NVST opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.44. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $22.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $669.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

