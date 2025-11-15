EQT (NYSE:EQT) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EQT from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

EQT Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:EQT opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. EQT has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In related news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $75,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,165.94. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in EQT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

