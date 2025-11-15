Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $7,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,855 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

