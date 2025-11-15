Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $960.7619.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $785.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $804.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $817.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.