Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for VIOT FY2025 Earnings

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Viomi Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Viomi Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

VIOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

VIOT stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $176.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

