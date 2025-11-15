Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Esquire Financial stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $68.90 and a 52-week high of $107.25.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Joseph Melohn sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 137,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,914.30. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,070.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,009.71. The trade was a 44.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,570. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 85.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 40,107.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 244,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 224,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

