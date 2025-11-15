Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $228,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,878.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.53.

ESS opened at $254.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.53 and a 200-day moving average of $271.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.25 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

