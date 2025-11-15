Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.5313.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $254.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $243.25 and a 1 year high of $316.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 45.46%.The company had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.12%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

