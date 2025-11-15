Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Etsy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.83 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $576,451.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,548.40. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Edward Colburn III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $184,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,568.60. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 394,169 shares of company stock worth $25,936,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 813.7% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Etsy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

