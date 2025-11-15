Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
