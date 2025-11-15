Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,281,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,032,000 after buying an additional 159,527 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

