Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. CICC Research raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $212.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $279.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,852 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.