Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

EXTR opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $301,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,867.04. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $298,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 216,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,656.28. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $901,210 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 69.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 324,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,535 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

