Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

XOM stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

