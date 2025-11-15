Fabrinet $FN Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fabrinet by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Northland Securities set a $550.00 target price on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.29.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. This trade represents a 50.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $412.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.33. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $498.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 9.77%.The firm had revenue of $978.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

