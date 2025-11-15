Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Fastly alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastly

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fastly has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $95,688.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 659,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,822.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $34,002.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,078,558 shares in the company, valued at $38,512,760.58. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 860,651 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.