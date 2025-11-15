Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD Stake Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,659 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,208,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,577,000 after buying an additional 377,640 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,579,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 85,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

