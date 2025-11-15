Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $22.67. Firefly Aerospace shares last traded at $21.6830, with a volume of 3,351,886 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Firefly Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Firefly Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Firefly Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,836,000. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter worth $14,468,000.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

