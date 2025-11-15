First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FBNC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

First Bancorp Stock Up 1.9%

First Bancorp stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 183.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2,222.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,412.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

