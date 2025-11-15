First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHN. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,551,375.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 262,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,862 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,190,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 483,144 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 104,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

