Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.25.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.