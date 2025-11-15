Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

View Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $473,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,694.64. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $76,748.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,343.70. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,738 shares of company stock worth $1,380,677. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Five9 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 363,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 33,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.