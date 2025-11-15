Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Flex LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.49. Flex LNG has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.52 million. Analysts forecast that Flex LNG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flex LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 145.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,030,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after buying an additional 610,236 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Flex LNG during the third quarter worth about $9,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Flex LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 834.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the second quarter valued at $2,936,000.

About Flex LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

