Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FBRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.98. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. Equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 79,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,635,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,531,000 after buying an additional 563,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

