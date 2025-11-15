Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.3846.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Fortive Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FTV opened at $51.62 on Friday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,220.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 815.4% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fortive by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

