Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Fortress Biotech from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.62 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 301.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 18.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 55,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

