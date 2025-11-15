Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.3701 and last traded at $38.39. Approximately 169,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,128% from the average daily volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

