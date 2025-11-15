Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.4286.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Freshpet from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,924.39. The trade was a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy R. Mclevish purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,240. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders bought a total of 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $332,305 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Freshpet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $53.44 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $1.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.44%.The company had revenue of $288.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

