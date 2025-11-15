FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 17.24%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,970. The trade was a 20.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,410. The trade was a 70.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 199,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 88.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 302,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

