FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of RDVI opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Announces Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

