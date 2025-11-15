Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLGT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $899.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.43 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $25,754.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 365,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,548.52. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,577 shares of company stock valued at $121,024. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 68.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 63,889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 86.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

