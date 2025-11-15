FY2025 Earnings Estimate for WVE Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for WAVE Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $26.00 price objective on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

WAVE Life Sciences Trading Up 6.1%

NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. WAVE Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -1.44.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at WAVE Life Sciences

In other WAVE Life Sciences news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 285,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,170. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $109,420.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,233. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 243,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,666 over the last three months. 23.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WAVE Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 1,441.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

