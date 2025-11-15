FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ZNTL Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,069,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,904,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 124,985 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,710,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 84,025 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,478,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 516,666 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

