FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Canfor Issued By Scotiabank

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.63). The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.50.

Shares of CFP opened at C$12.11 on Thursday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$11.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94.

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

