GATX Corporation $GATX Stock Position Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 434.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in GATX by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in GATX by 219.0% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Stock Up 0.5%

GATX stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. GATX Corporation has a 52 week low of $139.44 and a 52 week high of $178.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.22). GATX had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $354,354.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,307.60. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total transaction of $2,101,579.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.75. The trade was a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,811. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GATX

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.